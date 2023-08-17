The Minneapolis City Council Thursday was poised to vote on new rules that would make rideshare workers among the highest paid in the country.

While hailed by organized drivers and supporters as victory for dignity and fair wages, Uber and Lyft have turned up the heat of their opposition, threatening to vastly curtail their service or pull out of Minnesota's largest city completely.

Meanwhile, there's a wild card: Mayor Jacob Frey expressed strong reservations about the ordinance — but he hasn't said whether he'll veto it.

The ordinance, promoted under the banner "Fair Drives Safe Rides," would have a number of impacts, if implemented:

Drivers for rideshare services, officially called "transportation network companies," would see a big increase in how much they earn by guaranteeing $1.40 a mile plus 51 cents a minute while a passenger is in the vehicle on trips within Minneapolis' borders. That would be up from 60 cents per mile and 19 cents per minute, according to an attorney representing organized drivers.

Drivers also would get a minimum of $5 a trip and be guaranteed 80% of fees collected when trips are canceled, and their tips would be protected from any company deductions. Supporters say the measure, modeled after ordinances enacted in Seattle, Chicago and New York, would merely lift worker earnings to the equivalent of minimum wage.

Drivers would gain new employment protections, including five days advance warning and an appeals process for those being terminated, known as "deactivation," since they aren't actual employees. Drivers deactivated as far back as 2021 would have a chance to appeal.

Drivers convicted of certain felonies would be required to be permanently deactivated, although the ordinance appears to also guarantee those drivers the five-day warning period — a feature seized on by critics, including Violence Free Minnesota, which was among groups that submitted public comments for and against the proposal.

Riders would pay more, the companies have promised. An official with Lyft said some rides, such as a $20 trip, would cost $40. "The math simply doesn't make sense, and it would force us to shut down operations in the city," Lyft chief policy officer Jeremy Bird wrote in a letter to the city. Supporters dismiss such statements as fear-mongering.

In May, Gov. Tim Walz vetoed legislation passed by fellow Democrats that would have created similar regulations statewide, citing concerns over transportation access for the poor and disabled, as well as the uncertainty of the economics of the change.

Walz formed a task force that includes rideshare companies to study the issue and ordered the group to come up with recommendations for lawmakers this winter.

In a letter addressed to City Council members Monday night, Frey, while emphasizing "drivers should be paid more," echoed many of the concerns of Walz, the companies and other critics. He cited Walz' task force and urged the City Council to wait for that work to be done, saying, "we must allow more time for deliberation."

In an opinion piece published in the Star Tribune earlier this week, City Council Members Robin Wonsley, Jason Chavez and Jamal Osman — the ordinance's co-sponsors — said waiting for the state would be a cop-out.

"For the Minneapolis City Council to defer authority to this task force would be to fail at the primary thing that we were elected to do: make choices about what policies are best for our city," they wrote.

Frey didn't say whether he would veto the measure. If he did, the council could override his veto with two-thirds of its members.