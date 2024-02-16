Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minneapolis' Civil Rights Director Alberder Gillespie is no longer in the position, city officials said Friday.

The reasons for her abrupt departure weren't immediately clear Friday morning.

"Civil Rights Director Alberder Gillespie has concluded her service with the City of Minneapolis as of today," spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said in an email response to a Star Tribune question. "In her role as City Operations Officer, Margaret Anderson Kelliher oversees the Civil Rights Department and will serve as interim Civil Rights Director on a short-term basis while we move expeditiously to fill this role."

Gillespie began her tenure in November 2021 and was re-appointed by Mayor Jacob Frey in 2022. Her term was set to expire in 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



