Patients registered with Minnesota's medical cannabis program will soon be eligible to buy gummy and chewable forms of the substance from state dispensaries.

The program "continues to respond to the needs of patients," Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm, said Tuesday in a statement, "and gummies and chews may be useful options for those who may have difficulty swallowing pills or tablets, do not want to smoke medical cannabis, or don't like the taste of other forms of medicine."

The program's gummies and chews, available Aug. 1, are regulated separately from the recently authorized hemp-derived edible cannabinoid products regulated by the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.

The newest options for medical cannabis patients were approved last year during the Health Department's annual petition and comment process to solicit public input on potential qualifying medical conditions and delivery methods for medicine for the medical cannabis program.

Under the program guidelines, consultations are required when patients change the type of medical cannabis they receive. Both medical cannabis manufacturers — Green Goods and RISE — are currently scheduling consultations.

To become a medical cannabis program patient, a person has to be certified by a participating health care practitioner for at least one of 17 qualifying health conditions.

More information on the enrollment process is available on the Office of Medical Cannabis website. Enrollment in the program has steadily increased since it was launched in 2015, according to the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Dashboard.

In March, dried flower that patients can smoke was added as an option for patients 21 and older.