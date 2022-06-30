A new state law takes effect Friday that allows Minnesotans 21 and older to buy certain edibles and beverages containing small amounts of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that produces the high associated with the drug. Here are answers to questions about Minnesota's new law.

What kinds of products are now legal under the new law?

The new law allows the sale and purchase of edibles — such as gummies, hard candy or chocolates — and beverages that contain up to 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per serving and 50 milligrams per package. Products containing THC, as well as those containing cannabidiol (CBD), must be clearly labeled and can only be sold to those 21 and older. Edibles must be in child-proof and tamper-evident packages and carry the label "Keep this product out of reach of children." Serving sizes must also be clearly defined.

THC products sold in Minnesota must be derived from legally-certified hemp, which contains no more than 0.3% THC by weight, according to the law. Marijuana flower and all THC-containing products derived from it remain illegal in Minnesota for recreational use.

The law places no limit on how many CBD and THC products can be purchased and does not regulate who can sell them.

What is THC?

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as THC, is a chemical compound found in marijuana that makes users feel high. There are hundreds of compounds — known as cannabinoids — found in the cannabis plant, some of which are psychoactive and some are not. Marijuana flowers, or buds, may contain 20% or more THC by weight, with some concentrates containing nearly 100% THC.

What is the difference between hemp-derived THC and marijuana-derived THC?

There is no difference between them either chemically or in effect — hemp simply contains less THC than marijuana. Hemp and marijuana are products of the same plant, Cannabis sativa. Hemp has been cultivated for centuries to produce strong fibers for making rope, textiles and other products, with minimal THC content. Cannabis plants that produce marijuana, on the other hand, have been selectively bred for higher THC content and greater psychoactive effects.

While hemp contains less than 0.3% THC, it may contain any number of other cannabinoids, including CBD and delta-8 THC — a milder but still psychoactive relative of delta-9 THC.

Will hemp-derived THC get me high?

A 5-milligram THC edible can cause a high feeling for new or infrequent users, while people who are used to cannabis may require a larger dose to feel the same effect. However, edibles can take a long time to kick in and can be very unpleasant if too much is taken. If you choose to indulge, High Times magazine recommends starting with a small dose and waiting two hours before consuming more. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol. Do not drive after consuming THC products.

Can hemp-derived THC show up on a drug test?

Yes, hemp-derived THC is chemically identical to the THC found in marijuana.

Where can I buy products containing THC?

Stores that sell CBD products and vape shops are most likely to start carrying THC products right away.

How does Minnesota's new law differ from those in states that have legalized recreational marijuana?

While the Minnesota law includes strict testing, packaging and labeling requirements for commercial THC products, it does not require that they be sold in state-licensed dispensaries. The 5-milligram limit per serving is less than the 10-milligram limit for edible THC products sold in most of the 19 states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

What does the new law mean for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota?

It's a definite step in that direction, though obstacles remain for full legalization. The DFL-controlled Minnesota House passed a bill in 2021 to legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and older, and DFL Gov. Tim Walz supports legalization. However, the bill never received a vote in the GOP-controlled Senate. Legalization seems unlikely to pass as long as Republicans hold the upper chamber. All 134 seats in the House and 67 seats in the Senate are up for election in 2022.

