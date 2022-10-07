Skating assistant

Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry to bring the sports of hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. Help bring the joy of these sports to a community. stolaflutheran.wordpress.com/outreach

School mentor

Hope for Tomorrow mentors guide middle schoolers to help them gain life skills that will lead to a successful transition to high school and beyond. Two hours during the school day once a month from October to May. Hftmentoring.org

Are you thrifty?

Help is needed at all three Arc's Value Village locations. Stock the sales floor and organize merchandise. Two- to three-hour shifts available seven days/week. arcsvaluevillage.org

Meal helper

Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Students as young as 8 years old can join in with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

Mentor men in prison

The Redemption Project offers inmates a 14-week class, then pairs them with mentors. Upon release, the mentoring relationship continues, which greatly increases the chance of employment success and lessens the odds of recidivism. More at redemptionproject.org.

Vet-to-vet hospice

Ecumen Hospice needs veterans to assist with hospice patients who are fellow veterans. Training and support provided. Flexible scheduling. Minimum four hours a month for six months. Opportunities across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org

Write letters

Help East Side Elders get letters to isolated seniors. Print and distribute to folks in isolation. eastsideelders.org

Clothing assistant

Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants. Help sew or knit. Assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org

Pack and sort food

The Food Group needs assistance with projects such as bulk repacking of staples for food shelves and packing boxes for Twin Cities Mobile Market free distributions. Projects done at warehouse in New Hope. thefoodgroupmn.org

Museum assistant

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Assist with events, cleaning, maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.