When Alisa and Adam Moen moved into their cozy condo in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood several years ago, it was just the two of them.

Their then-two-bedroom, one-bath corner unit in Riverwalk Condominiums was perfect, with light streaming into the living room and views of 1st and 4th avenues N. They were within walking distance to their favorite restaurants and close to downtown and seldom had to drive.

When the Moens' next-door neighbors put their one-bedroom condo up for sale in 2021, the couple jumped at the chance to merge the two units, knowing the extra space would be perfect for their growing family.

"It was a miracle when it came on the market. and we got on it right away," Alisa said. "We just loved our space and we didn't want to move out of the city yet."

Condo convergence

Taking down the wall between the condos' living rooms was a "quick" project with a big payoff.

"It felt so exciting," she said. "To think of this place expanding and growing the place we already loved so much, it felt so good."

Plus, their young son started walking at the time and loved using the extra space to practice.

They carved out new spaces, turning their old living room into Alisa's office and using space in the kitchen to add a pantry.

To connect the two units, the Moens added details such as Roman clay to the walls, painted the doors gray and changed out the hardware to better match their contemporary style.

"We made a lot of changes that enhanced the space without fully breaking things down and starting anew," Alisa said.

While they were at it, the couple refreshed their original bathroom, giving it a new ceiling and countertops.

But lucky for the Moens, the other kitchen and bathroom — which has a steam shower, heated towel rack and heater — were already updated, so they didn't have to do much to the sleek and modern look.

On the move

Now, after seven years of living in the neighborhood and two young children, the Moens have listed their 1,700-square-foot condo as they look to move to the suburbs to accommodate their growing boys.

"It's just the next evolution of our lifestyle, but we love this space. It's very nice and dreamy," she said. "We're going because it's just the next step."

Alisa said anyone moving in will enjoy an updated and spacious condo, which now has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens and two entryways. It's also a great place for young families since many of their neighbors have children too, she noted.

Another perk is having two garage spaces, said listing agent Geoffrey Serdar. He added that Riverwalk does a great job paying an ode to the 1900 building, a former warehouse, with tall ceilings supported by lumber beams.

"You get to absorb all that just walking into your condo," Serdar said, adding that the building was converted into apartments in 1980 and then condos in the early 2000s.

The location, in the heart of the North Loop, is central to many restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores. There also are walking trails along the nearby Mississippi River and a playground, Alisa said.

"I am going to miss living in the city," she said. "It's really great to be able to walk to everything and feel the energy of everyone."

As of publication this listing is active with contingency. Geoffrey Serdar (952-258-3100, geoffrey@serdarpartnersrealty.com) of Lakes Sotheby's International Realty has the $649,900 listing.