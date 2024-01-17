A Mankato man is charged with firing at Minneapolis police early Sunday as officers responded to an apartment where the suspect was holding a grandmother and child at gunpoint.

Kamau Evans, 31, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with eight counts of assault and felony gun possession. He was transferred from the Hennepin County Jail to a different facility on a U.S. Marshals hold. He makes a first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

According to the charges and police:

Officers learned an armed suspect was barricading himself in a Minneapolis residence where the grandmother said Evans pistol whipped her in the head and the 9-year-old said Evans pointed a gun at their head. He threatened to kill them.

As police began to force entry, a shot was fired in the direction of the five officers while the went up the stairs in a tactical formation. The lead officer carrying a ballistic shield announced "police," and saw Evans pop around the corner and fire at them. Police did not return fire.

Evans jump out a window and ran, but additional officers were able to arrest him and find the handgun that Evans was ineligible to have because of multiple felony convictions, including second-degree assault in 2013.

The grandmother was bleeding from the head injury that required seven staples.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara provided additional information at a news conference Sunday morning that wasn't included in the charging document.

Police say that a woman at the apartment had filed an order for protection against Evans, and the domestic incident began with police responding to a ShotSpotter notification at 3:27 a.m. in the 2300 block of W. Broadway in north Minneapolis. There also was a 911 call reporting a man with a gun in the residence.

A 74-year-old grandmother, a 23-year-old and the child were inside with Evans. He had fired into the house, which police say caused the ShotSpotter technology to detect the gunfire.

Evans was also allegedly connected to a call of a man that had into an apartment on the 2400 block of Ogema Place in south Minneapolis and was threatening to kill the mother of his child, according to Minneapolis police. A woman and her 19-year-old and infant sons were at the residence. No one was injured at the apartment, and the man had left.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.