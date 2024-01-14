Minneapolis police have arrested a man suspected of firing at officers early Sunday in north Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification at 3:27 a.m. at a house on the 2300 block of West Broadway. There was also a 911 call reporting a man with a gun in the house with a shot-out door, Chief Brian O'Hara said in a news conference Sunday morning.

A 74-year-old grandmother, a 23-year-old and a 7-year-old were inside in addition to the suspect, said Sgt. Garrett Parten, MPD spokesperson. The grandmother had been assaulted, potentially with the gun, O'Hara said. The man had fired into the house, which is what caused the ShotSpotter technology to detect gunfire in the area.

The incident was connected to another where officers were on scene, in which a woman was assaulted on the 2400 block of Ogema Place in south Minneapolis, O'Hara said.

Officers entered the house where the grandmother and kids were through a side door and encountered the suspect, whom O'Hara said fired at least one round at officers. The suspect went to the second floor of the house, from which he broke a window and jumped through it onto a porch. He was arrested as he tried to run away and will be booked on suspicion of assault.

The suspect is 31 years old, Parten said. There was an order for protection against him, and multiple open warrants for assault and weapons violations, O'Hara said.

The suspect is being observed and treated for minor injuries at Hennepin County Medical Center, O'Hara said. He said officers recovered a handgun.

O'Hara thanked officers for their bravery and "extreme restraint" in responding to the incident.

"We are incredibly grateful that this situation did not turn out much more dangerous and even deadly than it was," O'Hara said at the news conference, broadcast on KSTP-TV. He said MPD believes the suspect may have been suicidal.