A man with a gun was arrested after a brief standoff at a busy St. Paul intersectoin Friday.

Police said shortly before noon that officers are at Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue "negotiating with a male who's armed with a gun." Police asked that people avoid the area. At 12:30 p.m., the man was arrested peacefully.

"We're thankful that this incident was brought to a peaceful conclusion," police said in a tweet.

Multiple businesses are located in the area west of Interstate 35E and south of Hwy. 36, including fast food restaurants and a drugstore.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482