A shooting in Brooklyn Park on Saturday night left one man with numerous gunshot wounds and a suspect still at large, police say.

Officers were called to the shooting at the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard around 8 p.m. They located a male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital.

A search with a K-9 unit and by helicopter failed to locate the suspect. Police believe the suspect and victim new each other. The incident is still under investigation.

Earlier in the evening, Brooklyn Park police arrested a suspect in a separate shooting that took place Saturday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., police found a man outside a Kwik Trip suffering from several gunshots, according to preliminary reports from the police department. The shooting had taken place in a home in Champlin, according to police. Paramedics took the man to the hospital.

Around 6 p.m., officers chased down a suspect who'd fled on bike near the same Kwik Trip, police said.