The Minnesota Attorney General's office has signaled a potential plea deal for the former Minneapolis police officer who brutally beat Jaleel Stallings during the height of unrest and riots in May 2020, an offer that Stallings firmly rejects as a "betrayal" of justice.

Ex-MPD Officer Justin Stetson was charged in December with third-degree assault for beating Stallings, who won a $1.5 million settlement with the city after a Hennepin County jury acquitted him on all charges stemming from the encounter with police. But in a recently filed amended complaint, state prosecutors added the lesser charge of gross misdemeanor officer misconduct.

Stallings, 30 of St. Paul, and his attorney Eric Rice are objecting to a proposed plea deal that would allow Stetson to plead guilty to the lesser charge and potentially avoid jail time.

"I object because the proposed agreement fails to hold Stetson accountable for the significant harm to me, his profession, and the community he swore to protect," Stallings said in a 15-page objection filed Monday. "The lenient resolution simply reassures other malicious officers that they are welcome to use violence and lies against their own citizens without fear of punishment."

Parties will appear in court Wednesday to argue over the proposed plea deal, which is an agreement between Stetson's lawyer Fred Bruno and the Attorney General's Office. Only the judge can decide whether or not to reject a potential plea.

As this case played out, Stallings was the one initially charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for eight felonies, including attempted murder. A jury acquitted him and Stallings sued the city. He filed a federal lawsuit accusing 19 Minneapolis officers of violating his constitutional rights.

Stetson, 34, an 11-year veteran with MPD, was fired last fall and draws a state pension of nearly $59,000 a year.

He agreed to no longer seek employment as a peace officer and have no contact with Stallings, who no longer lives in Minnesota.

Bruno could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office referred the case to the state Attorney General's Office last spring. Retired County Attorney Mike Freeman, who had access to the body camera footage, charged Stallings. His successor Mary Moriarty didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Attorney General Keith Ellison charged Stetson in December for repeatedly punching and kicking Stallings after Stallings shot his handgun at officers who without warning had fired projectiles at him from an unmarked van while on patrol the night of May 30, 2020 — five days after George Floyd's murder.

Stallings, an Army veteran with a permit to carry a weapon, said he fired back in attempt to defend himself against shots from unknown assailants. He surrendered — facedown and arms outstretched— but Stetson repeatedly struck him for 30 seconds.

When officers swarmed Stallings shortly before 11 p.m. in a south Minneapolis parking lot off Lake Street, Stetson kicked him four times in the face and head, punched him six times, delivered five knee strikes to his face and slammed Stallings' head onto the pavement. He did not stop until a sergeant intervened, according to the criminal complaint.

Body camera video released by Stallings' attorney shows Stallings repeatedly saying, "Listen, listen," while he is punched and kicked, resulting in a broken left eye socket.

In his objection, Stallings said that multiple officers were involved in the attack that night, yet Stetson remains the only officer being prosecuted and most others will escape punishment.

"As the innocent victim in this case, I will have served more jail time as a result of this incident than all of those officers combined...At the very least, [Stetson] should be convicted for the felony conduct that is captured on video."

Stallings said he believes Stetson should face additional consequences for "lying to other officers and the court to cover up his actions, and for harming the justice system and his community by abusing his position of trust and authority."

"Instead, he is being offered the opportunity to walk away with more lenient terms than the average citizen would face for aggravated assault. Acceptance of this plea petition is a glaring failure to uphold the principles of justice. It directly supports a growing cycle of abuse by malicious officers and furthers a systemic failure to identify and prevent officer misconduct."

