The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million plus legal fees to a St. Paul man found not guilty last year on charges related to shooting at police officers during the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

In the days after Floyd's killing, Minneapolis police driving through south Minneapolis in an unmarked van shot a less-lethal round at Jaleel Stallings without warning, according to body-camera footage released by Stallings' lawyer after his story was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer. Stallings fired back with his pistol, which he had a permit to legally carry, in what he later described as self defense against unknown assailants.

A swarm of officers descended on Stallings. Body-camera and security footage shows him surrender once police identify themselves, and the officers punch and kick him repeatedly while he lie face down in the parking lot.

After a jury found him not guilty, Stallings filed a federal lawsuit alleging that 19 Minneapolis officers violated his constitutional rights by using force to intimidate and deter him from protesting police brutality and racism. "These violations are part of a pattern of constitutional violations by the MPD," the complaint said. "Customs causing constitutional violations were long-known by the MPD and the community at-large before this incident. In fact, it was this historical pattern of constitutional violations and lack of accountability or deterrence that led the community to protest with such intensity after the murder of George Floyd."

Stallings accepted the city's settlement offer in court documents filed Tuesday.