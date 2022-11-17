Corey Bohmert felt Mahtomedi's run to the 2021 Class 5A Prep Bowl championship game did not include enough of his contributions as a running back.

Heeding advice from his mother, Tracy, to simply keep going, Bohmert earned all the playing time he could endure this fall.

Disappointment as a junior showed that the typically humble Bohmert is human. His performance this season borders on something beyond.

He leads the Zephyrs (10-1) into Friday's state tournament semifinal game against undefeated Elk River (11-0) with 2,219 rushing yards — good for second in the state and 70% of his team's total — and 27 touchdowns. Bohmert also plays safety and returns kicks and punts.

Bohmert is coming off a monster game against St. Thomas Academy in the quarterfinals in which he tallied season bests in carries (46) and rushing yards (284) and fueled a 20-14 overtime upset victory.

Afterward, he talked about giving his all for teammates who do likewise. But Mahtomedi players see the unassuming yet ferocious Bohmert as their leader by example.

"He was getting beat up pretty bad in that game," said senior JP Johnson, a standout left tackle on Mahtomedi's offensive line. "A couple times, he got thrown into the ground. So, when he gets back up for the next play and gets 15, 20 yards, I think it's an inspiration for the whole line."

Repeatedly gashing St. Thomas Academy on the ground produced Bohmert's finest performance. At the same time, the workload wasn't out of character. He averaged 22 carries and 202 yards through 11 games. He eclipsed 200 yards in a game six times.

"It feels good, because I get the ball a lot," Bohmert said. "It means a lot to me knowing my coaches trust me enough to keep giving me the ball."

Johnson said the 5-10, 175-pound Bohmert "doesn't look like someone who hits like he's 220 pounds," yet he runs with power. Known for his balance, vision and ability to cut without losing speed, Bohmert built himself into a more physical runner through workouts six days a week in the offseason. He added about 20 pounds, providing confidence to cut back inside where opposing linebackers and safeties lurk.

He also draws strength from within. Bohmert's father, Tony, died Oct. 25, 2017, after fighting leukemia and lymphoma. Five days earlier, Tony had made his final contribution to a CaringBridge post. The title, "When Your Legs Can't Run Anymore, Run With Your Heart," serves as an eternal reminder.

Tony Bohmert, a former Zephyrs football student manager, encouraged Corey, the youngest of two boys, to play football. Corey started as a tight end before moving to running back.

Though he didn't live long enough to see his son pile up yards and touchdowns on varsity, Tony instilled Corey with a lasting example. A weakened Tony needed a wheelchair to support his body in the final days. His essence remained unscathed.

"He still loved me and cared for me," Bohmert said. "It's in my head that I want to do it for him, and I want him to be proud of me, whatever I become."