Chatfield senior Sam Backer is from "The Gateway to Bluff Country," population fewer than 3,000. He could have stayed hidden there, but he made himself obvious.

A quarterback/running back, he has 7,045 career rushing yards — 458 behind McLeod West's Tyler Evans' state record of 7,503 set from 1999-2001 — with potentially two games remaining. The Gophers, 11-0 and ranked first in Class 2A, face Eden Valley-Watkins in the football state tournament semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Sam is one of the most explosive runners we've ever seen in southern Minnesota," Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson said.

Backer, committed to Minnesota State Mankato for college, has 2,450 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns this season. He becomes even more of a challenge for defenses when you throw in his passing game and receiving skills.

"With 4.4 speed and a 530-pound squat, it makes him extremely tough to bring down," Johnson said. "Adding in balance, vision and great athleticism has created one of the best rushers in Minnesota history."

As a freshman, Backer ran for 1,429 yards. His sophomore season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic; he rushed for 782 yards in five games. As a junior he churned out 2,384 yards on the ground. He has 94 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Backer missed the Gophers' 14-13 victory over West Central Area/Ashby for the Class 2A state championship a year ago after being suspended for two unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties in a 22-18 semifinal victory over Barnesville. Under Minnesota State High School League rules, a second foul leads to automatic disqualification for the remainder of the game along with the next game.

U.S. District Judge Ann D. Montgomery upheld the suspension hours before the state championship game, denying his family's request to allow him to play in the state championship game while he appealed the game officials' ruling.

Now meet six other standouts, one from each of the other classes, who will have their hands on the ball a lot this week:

Class 6A

Carson Hansen, Lakeville South senior running back: The Iowa State recruit is explosive, averaging 9 yards per carry. He has 1,638 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 181 carries this season. Hansen also averages 16.5 yards per reception out of the backfield, and he has four receiving touchdowns.

Class 5A

Corey Bohmert, Mahtomedi senior running back: Bohmert isn't big at 5-10 and 177 pounds but will carry the load as many times as needed, evident in his 46 carries in a 20-14 overtime victory over St. Thomas Academy in the quarterfinals. He has 2,219 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 243 carries this season. Don't relax on special teams; he returns kicks, too.

Class 4A

Gavin Nelson, Simley senior running back: The 6-1, 220-pound Nelson has rushed for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns on 223 carries this season. He also plays defense and has made six tackles for loss.

Class 3A

Jordan Summers, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton senior running back: The Rebels workhorse has 2,014 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 304 carries this season.

Class 1A

Jakob Nachreiner, Springfield junior quarterback: Nachreiner might carry the ball occasionally, but he prefers to sling it. He has completed 174 of 257 passes for 2,553 yards and 33 touchdowns this season.

Nine-Man

Elijah Solum, Spring Grove junior quarterback: Lions coach Kody Moore likes balance. Solum provides it. He has passed for 2,425 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 1,107 yards and 17 scores this season.