Yes, the Lynx were playing just two days after having to go two overtimes to beat Phoenix on Tuesday. Yes, the Lynx were in the middle of playing three games in four days, facing a 5 a.m. flight to Indianapolis on Friday morning.

But all that doesn't explain what happened against Dallas on Thursday at Target Center.

In three of the four quarters the Lynx looked nothing like the team that had won three straight and six of eight entering the game in a 92-87 loss to the Wings.

Instead, they looked a lot like the team from a month ago.

There wasn't enough ball movement, or movement without the ball. Even when the shots were there, they didn't go down often enough. The Lynx struggled to get over screens on defense.

Granted, the Lynx had one bright, shiny quarter: the third. Down 21 at the half, the Lynx had a quarter-long 30-14 run — getting as close as three points — that brought them within five entering the fourth.

But then the Wings opened the fourth on an 8-0 run to go up 13.

Once again the Lynx battled back, drawing within three on Rachel Banham's banked-in three with 23.2 seconds left. But, out of a time out, Allisha Gray hit two free throws with 17.6 seconds left to seal the game.

Sylvia Fowles, the oldest player on the Lynx roster, who has been playing on a bum knee, who played nearly 37 minutes on Tuesday night, was the only Lynx starter who played well start to finish.

Fowles scored 20 points with 17 rebounds. She made nine of 14 shots.

The rest of the Lynx starters were a combined 8-for-36. The Lynx got 11 points from Aerial Powers and 24 from Rachel Banham off the bench.

Dallas (11-13) led from start to finish while winning for just the second time in six games. The Lynx dropped to 9-16. Arike Ogunbowale scored 32 points for Dallas. Gray had 17. Dallas scored 26 points off 15 Lynx turnovers.