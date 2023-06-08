Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Lynx have been the most successful franchise in WNBA history.

They are the only team in league history to advance to six championship series, and they won four of them. They've also routinely battled Los Angeles and Phoenix for the league's best attendance.

The dynasty — titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 and runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2016 — was sparked by a nucleus of players, all who will be recognized this weekend when the Lynx hold their 25th anniversary celebration at Target Center.

The team named its top 25 players in franchise history earlier this year, and many players will be introduced following Friday's game against Indiana. And they'll be in attendance for Sunday's game against the Sparks when likely future Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles has her No. 34 jersey retired.

The WNBA was formed in 1996, and the Lynx were added as an expansion team for the 1999 season under the umbrella of Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. Cheryl Reeve became the team's coach in 2009, and is now president of basketball operations as well.

Here are the top 25 players as chosen by the organization and ranked by the Star Tribune based on their careers only with the Lynx:

Best of the best

Maya Moore (2011-18)

The WNBA MVP in 2014, she won four league titles, and was the 2013 Finals MVP. A five-time All-WNBA first team and two-time second team player, she was in six All-Star Games and was MVP of three. The two-time Olympic gold medalist averaged 18.4 points per game in 281 games before retiring after eight seasons.

Seimone Augustus (2006-19)

An eight-time All-Star and six-time All-WNBA pick, she was a four-time league champion, Finals MVP in 2011 and WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2006. The three-time Olympic gold medalist averaged 15.9 points in 370 games and is the team's all-time scoring leader.

Lindsay Whalen (2010-18)

The Minnesota native entered the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2022. A four-time league champion, four-time All-WNBA player, two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time All-Star, she is the team's all-time assists leader. Played first six seasons with Suns, and retired as winningest player in league history.

Sylvia Fowles (2015-22)

The league MVP in 2017, she's a two-time WNBA champion and was Finals MVP both times. She won two WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards and was a five-time All-Star, four-time All-WNBA and five-time all-defensive team with the Lynx. The WNBA career leader in rebounds averaged 15.7 points in 222 games.

Rebekkah Brunson (2010-18)

A five-time All-WNBA defensive team member and four-time league champion with Lynx (she also won a title with Sacramento), she went to four All-Star Games and is the team's career leader in offensive rebounds.

Next five: Old, new and in-between

Katie Smith (1999-2005)

An original member of the team, she entered the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2018. With the Lynx, she was a five-time All-Star and four-time All-WNBA pick who averaged 17.6 points in 205 games. Overall, has ninth most points in WNBA history.

Napheesa Collier (2019-present)

The WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2019, she led the league in minutes played per game in her first three seasons. She's a two-time All-Star, was All-WNBA in 2020 and an Olympic gold medalist.

Candice Wiggins (2008-12)

On the all-rookie team and WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year in 2008, she averaged 10.4 points over 140 games.

Svetlana Abrosimova (200107)

The seventh overall pick in the 2001 draft helped Lynx earn their first playoff berth in 2003.

Nicole Ohlde (2004-08)

She started all 170 games she played, averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Best of the rest

Betty Lennox (2000-02)

The sixth overall pick in 2000 was an All-Star and the WNBA Rookie of the Year that season.

Taj McWilliams-Franklin (2011-12)

A WNBA champ in 2012 who, over her career, is the fifth-leading rebounder in WNBA history.

Tamika Williams (2002-07)

She set a league record for field-goal percentage (.668) in the 2003 season.

Monica Wright (2010-15)

She was on the WNBA All-Rookie team in 2010 and played on the 2013 championship team.

Teresa Edwards (2003-04)

A five-time Olympian before she played for the Lynx, she was on the first playoff team in 2003.

Renee Montgomery (2009, 2015-17)

An all-rookie team selection in 2009, she later returned to play on two WNBA title teams.

Kayla McBride (2021-present)

She averaged 14.4 points in her first two seasons after signing as a free agent.

Janel McCarville (2013-14, 2016)

She was a WNBA champion in her first season with the Lynx after coming over from the Liberty.

Tonya Edwards (1999)

In her only season, she was an All-Star as a rookie when she averaged 14.8 points.

Damiris Dantas (2014-15, 2019-22)

Her best season was 2020, when she started every game and averaged 12.9 points.

Charde Houston (2008-11)

A WNBA All-Star in 2009, she was part of the Lynx's first title team in 2011.

Nicky Anosike (2008-10)

She made the all-rookie team in 2008, and the WNBA All-Star Game and all-defensive team in 2009.

Devereaux Peters (2012-15)

She won a pair of WNBA titles as a key player off the bench.

Odyssey Sims (2019-20, 2022)

After coming over from Las Vegas, she was an All-Star in 2019.

Crystal Dangerfield (2020-21)

She was WNBA Rookie of the Year when all games were played at the bubble in Bradenton, Fla.