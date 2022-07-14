6 p.m. at Indiana • BSN Extra

Lynx update: This will be the first (and only time) this season that Lynx play on consecutive days. Playing their first road game since June 26, the Lynx wrapped up a six-game homestand on Thursday against Dallas. The Lynx had won six of their last eight games going into Thursday's game, which started a stretch of four games in six days.

Indiana update: The Fever (5-20) will try to complete a sweep of the three-game regular season series. Two of the Indiana's five victories are over the Lynx. The Fever defeated the Lynx 82-76 on May 10 in Indiana and 84-80 on June 12 at Target Center. ... Indiana lost to Connecticut 89-81 on Wednesday at home. It was the Fever's seventh consecutive loss. ... G Kelsey Mitchell, who is fifth in the league in scoring (19 points per game), scored 21 points on Wednesday. ... Rookie F NaLyssa Smith, who is fifth in the league in rebounding (8.4 per game), had 12 points and 13 rebounds. ... G Lexi Hull (wrist) is questionable.