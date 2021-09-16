LYNX GAMEDAY

6 p.m. at Indiana • BSN Plus

Preview: The Lynx (20-10) are looking for their third victory over the Fever in eight days. The Lynx defeated the Fever 89-72 on Sept. 10 and 90-80 on Sept. 12 at Target Center and have won five consecutive games from the Fever dating to 2019. ... Indiana (6-24), which lost at Atlanta, 85-78, on Tuesday, has lost five consecutive games and is 2-8 in its past 10 games.

Players to watch: Lynx F Napheesa Collier scored 22 points in the victory over the Fever on Sunday and is averaging a career-high 16.2 points per game. F/G Aerial Powers scored 17 on Sunday and has scored in double figures in seven of her past eight games. ... G Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring (17 points per game). G Tiffany Mitchell is averaging 12 points per game. C Teaira McCowan is tied for third in the WNBA in rebounding (9.6).

Numbers: The Lynx, who were 13-3 at Target Center this season, are 7-7 on the road. ... The Lynx are 8-9 this season in games they trailed after three quarters. The eight comeback victories are the second most in league history, behind Seattle's 14 in 2010.

Injuries: Lynx G Layshia Clarendon (fibula) is questionable. Fever F Jessica Breland (thumb) is out for the season. G Tiffany Mitchell (knee) and G Danielle Robinson (ankle) are questionable.

JOEL RIPPEL