For the first time since being shut down because of a right fibula stress reaction, Layshia Clarendon returned to practice with the Lynx on Tuesday.

Clarendon didn't fully participate. After two weeks away, Clarendon took part in some parts, spending others with the training staff. But for someone who has been wearing a walking boot for the better part of two weeks, it was a much-needed baby step.

"Lay was limited, but back," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said.

The goal, should there be no setbacks, is for Clarendon to return to point guard duty — perhaps with limited minutes — Friday in Indiana. The Lynx then finish the regular season Sunday in Washington.

Clarendon was thrilled to be back, relating a moment from practice when driving the lane and scoring, with the rest of the team cheering.

Clarendon said the short nature of the injury — which first presented itself in the days following a victory over Seattle in late August — will mean there is less ground to be made up. Still, in the six games Clarendon has missed — the Lynx are 5-1 in those games — there have been changes both subtle and large. Subtle in the sense of what the team is running in certain situations, large in the sense that this will be one of the first times Clarendon has played significant minutes with Aerial Powers.

"I'm just trying to take it one moment at a time," Clarendon said. "I'm a super-high IQ kind of visual player. So in terms of remembering plays and stuff like that, I'm not worried. But then you get out there, and maybe the speed of the game. … If I get out there and trip over my feet or turn the ball over three times, I'll be like, 'Take me out!'"

The Lynx (20-10) are in third place in the WNBA, a half-game ahead of 20-11 Seattle and a full game ahead of Phoenix (19-11).

Getting Clarendon back would deepen the Lynx bench as the playoffs approach, while giving the starters some time to reacquaint themselves with each other with Clarendon at the point.

In 20 games, with 19 starts, Clarendon is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 26.2 minutes and the Lynx are 16-5. Clarendon's .520 shooting percentage is a career high.

With Crystal Dangerfield starting in Clarendon's place, the Lynx went 5-1, the only loss coming in one-sided fashion, 102-81 in Las Vegas on Sept. 8.

"The mind-set is, if Layshia can move towards being able to play minutes in the game, great," Reeve said. "But we certainly want to be smart about it."

At the same time, any minutes Clarendon can provide would be beneficial as the team heads towards the playoffs.

"A couple weeks in this league is a lot, as games go by," Reeve said. "Because things shift. Play-calling changes, little nuances we might add or subtract. I don't think [getting Clarendon minutes before the playoffs] should be the priority. But it's like any team that has an injured player, you'd like to get some reps before, so you're not knocking off rust."