TORONTO – Luis Arraez keeps it simple at the plate.

He is the best in baseball with his on-base percentage at .447 and batting average at .358. But that doesn't come from some overly complicated strategy or intense physical preparation.

"I never change my approach. I just want to hit the ball on the barrel of the bat when I hit the ball to the middle every time," Arraez said. "… I try to just hit the ball, and that's it."

However sparse, that method is working, as Arraez made it to base all five times he went up to the plate Sunday at Rogers Centre, collecting four hits and a walk. That helped the Twins to an 8-6 victory against the Blue Jays.

Trevor Larnach and Gary Sanchez homered for the Twins, who lead the American League Central at 32-24 heading into a three-game series against the Yankees, who have baseball's best record at 39-15, at Target Field starting Tuesday.

Arraez accounted for two of the Twins' runs, which ended up being crucial after a late scare. Tyler Duffey took the mound in the bottom of the ninth with a five-run lead, only to surrender a three-run homer to Santiago Espinal with one out. Jovani Moran had to come in and finish off the Twins' series victory, retiring Bo Bichette with two runners on for his first career save.

Jhoan Duran should have thrown the final two innings but took a comebacker off his left knee when he faced George Springer to open the eighth inning. Duran made the play but the game was delayed for several minutes as Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and trainer Masamichi Abe came to the mound for a worried visit..

"When I got out to the mound, to be honest, I didn't think he was going to be pitching any more — I thought that would be the end of the outing," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Duran, who suffered a bruised knee. "But the more we walked around out there and talked to him, I think the initial pain kind of subsided, and we got through the inning."

Duran struck out Bichette and retired Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a ground ball.

Before that nerve-wracking ninth, the Twins were outhitting the Blue Jays 14-6, which Arraez undoubtedly sparked with his incredible production from the leadoff spot. Arraez, who was a designated hitter Sunday but often roams around the field as a utility player, admitted taking two of three in Toronto felt good, especially after the first part of the road trip in Detroit went 1-4.

Arraez said Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers was the first one he had ever played all 18 innings of both games. After the Twins won that first game, he said his bat felt so heavy in the second game, he could barely hold it.

And if the Twins felt tired then, it only had the potential to exacerbate in Canada, with the team missing nearly half of their 40-man roster because of injuries, positive COVID-19 tests and unvaccinated players unable to cross the border.

"That was hard and sad because when they don't come to Canada, I said, 'Oh my gosh, what are we going to do?' " Arraez said. "But we've got Jermaine [Palacios], [Mark] Contreras, those guys played with me in the minor leagues, and I know those guys can play baseball. … If they do it in the minor leagues, they can do it here in the majors."

Those Class AAA call-ups also witnessed up close how to be an on-base machine like Arraez. Baldelli specifically praised how Arraez doesn't chase pitches and fouls off a lot of them as well, which is a credit to his patience in waiting for exactly what he wants to hit. Baldelli called this a "vintage" Arraez game.

"It's like he's on fire all the time, and that's not normal," Baldelli said. "… Your goal isn't to go up there and drive a ball in the gap or turn on a ball every at-bat, and he doesn't get greedy. I think his mindset is different than most guys. … He can shoot a ball anywhere at any time on any pitch, and it seems like he's ready for everything all the time."

Except for Monday, when Arraez and the rest of the Twins will have a day off after a slog of 18 games in 17 days. Arraez has just one goal for his free time, besides spending it with his wife and two young daughters.

"Sleeping," Arraez said with a laugh.