DES MOINES – Alex Kirilloff has been a player Twins fans have been keeping an eye on for years. Spencer Steer has been showing he deserves their attention as well.

Steer hit three home runs Sunday, Kirilloff and Caleb Hamilton each hit two and the Saints hit eight home runs to outslug the Iowa Cubs 16-7 at Principal Park.

Steer scored five runs, while Kirilloff homered for the third game in a row. Tim Beckham also homered as the Saints have hit at least one home run in 11 consecutive games.

Steer, an infielder and a 2019 third-round pick out of Oregon, led off the game with a home run, hit another solo shot in the fourth inning and drilled a two-run blast in the eighth, with all three homers pulled to left.

Steer has 14 home runs and 45 RBI in 48 minor league games this season. The first 35 of those came at Class AA Wichita, where he hit .307 with eight homers and 30 RBI. Since joining the Saints he is hitting .255 with six homers and 15 RBI in 13 games.

Kirilloff, who hit a pair of two-run homers, is on an eight-game hitting streak and has rediscovered his power stroke. In the past four games he hit .471 (8-for-17) with three doubles and four home runs.

The Saints scored a season-high 57 runs in the six-game series at Iowa, winning four of them. Their 16 runs and 16 hits tied a season high.