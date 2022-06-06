Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included the Twins taking two of three from Toronto after coming into the series ice-cold while the Blue Jays were red-hot.

Part of what sparked the Twins was the continued production of Luis Arraez, who had four hits Sunday and is hitting .358 on the season to lead the majors.

Plus thoughts on Rafael Nadal, yelling at Vikings kickers and the NBA Finals.

