'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

The highly anticipated TV series, set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's novels, starts with a whimper. There's a rock-breaking contest and a battle with the closest thing Middle Earth has to the Abominable Snowman. But for the most part, the first two episodes are all about exposition. Die-hard "LOTR" fans won't mind. They'll adore the Brigadoon-like settings and colorful new characters, especially Owain Arthur's Prince Durin IV, a huggable version of Yosemite Sam. But those hungry for action will be more satisfied with this fall's other big fantasy series, "House of the Dragon." Thursday, Amazon Prime

NEAL JUSTIN

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Michelle Yeoh's titanic performance is only the beginning of the fun in this phantasmagorical comic adventure. She plays the operator of a drab, fading laundromat who gets sucked into multiverses where she's a noir movie femme fatale, a superhero, a spy and more. Also starring Minneapolis native James Hong and a virtually unrecognizable Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything" is so packed with great stuff you'll want to watch it more than once. On-demand services

CHRIS HEWITT

'Fakes'

Teenage girls once again take center stage, this time in a dramedy about a fake-ID operation that threatens a friendship and their freedom.Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong have great fun breaking the fourth wall, flirting directly with viewers in a way that suggests that they can get away with anything — and they know it. Friday, Netflix

N.J.

'Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert'

The remaining members of Foo Fighters are uniting for a special live performance that honors the band's drummer, who died in March. The concert at Wembley Stadium will also feature Chrissie Hynde, Stewart Copeland, James Gang, Liam Gallagher and Chris Rock. A second tribute is set for Sept. 27 in Los Angeles with high-profile Americans like Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett. 10:30 a.m. Saturday Paramount Plus. MTV's YouTube channels, Pluto TV. A one-hour edited version will air at 8 p.m. Saturday, WCCO, Ch. 4

N.J.