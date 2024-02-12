Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jared Piepenburg is now forecasting the weather in the Twin Cities. The former North Dakota broadcaster has joined the weekend editions of "Fox 9 Morning News," which air at 7 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

According to his bio on the Fox 9 website, Piepenburg is from central Minnesota and attended St. Cloud State. He has spent more than a decade working at television stations in Bismarck (KX News) and Fargo (WDAY).

Over the weekend, Piepenburg posted a message on Facebook and along with video of his son watching his debut on the local airwaves.

Piepenburg replaces Alex Lehnert who left last September to return to her home state of Colorado to work at the CBS affiliate in Denver.

During his time in Bismarck, Piepenburg had a celebrity encounter. Will Ferrell stopped by as Ron Burgundy to promote "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues." In a YouTube interview, he poked fun at Piepenburg, insisting that the meteorologist was better than his reputation led him to believe.

"I haven't seen weather done like that since 1972," Ferrell said in character.