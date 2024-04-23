Daniel Whitney has had every chance to go Hollywood. As Larry the Cable Guy, he emerged from the groundbreaking Blue Collar Tour to become one of the most successful stand-ups of all time. He bolstered his popularity by writing bestsellers like "Git-R-Done" and by providing the voice of Mater, the most endearing character in the "Cars" universe.

But when he's not doing shows like the one scheduled Saturday at Treasure Island Casino, he's hunkered down on his 180-acre farm outside Lincoln, Neb., breeding horses and helping his two teenage kids prepare for rodeos.

Whitney, 61, who had just witnessed the birth of a filly the night before, spoke from his home studio earlier this month about his lifestyle and legacy.

Q: How much time were you spending on the road at your peak and how does that compare to your schedule now?

A: At one point, I was doing 287 shows a year. My kids actually grew up on the tour bus. I've got pictures of them taking baths in the bus' kitchen sink. We're a real close family. My kids get along with adults really well because they didn't really hang out with other kids. Being on the road gave them a well-rounded view of the world. I've cut down since 2015. I do anywhere from 20 to 24 shows a year and maybe six Pro-Am golf tournaments. It got tedious, but when you're in show business, you never know how long your shelf life is. I also thought, "If I'm selling tickets and I have my family with me, why not stay out and work?" That success has now enabled me to pick and choose.

Q: Could you have created Larry the Cable Guy in today's climate?

A: Probably not. I wanted to create a character like Archie Bunker, but a nice, clueless version of him. I wanted people to go, "I can't believe he just said that, but he's super nice." Today, people need to be offended. Back in the day, if you didn't like someone, you just didn't hang out with them or you didn't watch their TV show. Today, they want to get rid of you altogether. With that kind of atmosphere, Larry probably wouldn't happen.

Q: One of the things that stands out is that you consistently performed in cities that other comics and entertainers might overlook. Was that done on purpose?

A: Oh, absolutely. St. Joseph, Mo., Topeka, Kan., Grand Island, Neb. They all have nice facilities, but everybody else bypasses them. One time, we played a basketball arena in a town that only had 5,500 people. We sold 4,800 seats. Those shows are fun to do. They're real appreciative.

Q: It's been nearly 25 years since the launch of the Blue Collar Tour (with Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Bill Engvall). Now that you have some distance from it, what's your take on why it worked so well?

A: It was inclusive. None of us got political. Everyone that was coming to see us just wanted to enjoy a night off. We were approachable. We didn't think we were bigger than anyone else. We grew up the same way a lot of our audience did with family reunions, garage sales, flea markets. You had comics out of Los Angeles and New York that weren't hitting those topics. None of us got political. Everyone that was coming to see us just wanted to enjoy a night off. None of us thought it would do what it did. It's part of comedy history.

Q: After that elevated your career, you could have moved anywhere you wanted. Why did you decide to live in your home state of Nebraska?

A: You know what? The Lord brought a beautiful woman into my life who grew up in a town of 50 people in northern Wisconsin. We both love the same stuff. I like going to L.A. and New York, but only for a few days. I decided if I ever had kids, I wanted them to grow up like I did with wide open spaces. If I had a choice between a beach house in Malibu and a house with 200 acres overlooking cornfields with a creek running through it, I'll take the creek and cornfields any day of the week.

Larry the Cable Guy

When: 8 p.m. Sat.

Where: Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Road, Red Wing.

Tickets: $45-$69. ticasino.com











