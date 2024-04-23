MUSIC

Nicki Minaj

Last year's soundtrack megahit "Barbie World" with Ice Spice put an exclamation point on the fact that Minaj has had one of the most enduring careers in hip-hop — going back to when Lil Wayne's Young Money label released her 2010 debut album, "Pink Friday," with interim hits including "Super Freaky Girl," "Anaconda" and "MotorSport." The bawdy Trinidad-born rapper hasn't cashed in accordingly as a live performer until now, though. Her first major arena headlining tour is reportedly a dazzling display of kaleidoscopic color. Word of warning: Her start times at many of the shows have also apparently kept fans waiting. (8 p.m. Sat., Target Center, 600 S. 1st St., Mpls., $80-$650, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Cornbread Harris' 97th Birthday

Since his Rock & Roll Hall of Famer son Jimmy Jam joined him at his birthday party last year, Samuel "Cornbread" Harris has enjoyed quite a year — from seeing his face splashed on the side of buildings in downtown Minneapolis courtesy of the Hennepin Theatre Trust to hearing there's a biography on him coming to bookstores in August from University of Minnesota Press and author Andrea Swensson. He's continued gigging like a madman, too, including his weekly Sunday afternoon sets at one of the rare bars in town older than him, Palmer's. Lots of light will be emanating at this birthday party beyond the 97 candles. (7 p.m. Thu., Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $15-$25, thehookmpls.com)

C.R.

Sierra Ferrell

There was something of a no-duh reaction when this West Virginian twanger won the emerging artist award at last year's Americana Music Awards. She sings like Dolly Parton, writes like she's one of the o.g.'s of outlaw country, and her albums are rife with authentic bluegrass, gypsy twang and traditional folk influences, including her latest and best yet, "Trail of Flowers." Her current run of club gigs precede big summer gigs with Zach Bryan and the Avett Brothers, plus a set at Wisconsin's Blue Ox Music Festival in late June. (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., resale tickets only, axs.com)

C.R.

Daniel Hope

When the concert world shut down during COVID-19, this brilliant violinist brought music to millions via his "Hope@Home" online concerts. His whirlwind Schubert Club mini-residency features two French-flavored International Artist Series recitals with pianist Simon Crawford-Phillips (7:30 p.m. Thu., 10:30 a.m. Fri., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul), two kid-friendly FamilyJams (10 and 11:15 a.m. Sat., Schubert Club Museum, Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul) and baroque music with his six-piece chamber group, the Air Ensemble (3 p.m. Sun., Luminary Arts Center, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls.). (Free-$75, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Minnesota Sinfonia

The orchestra will cease operations this fall, so seize the day and enjoy one of the closing concerts of its "winter season." The featured soloist is a very fine Boston-based violinist, Yevgeny Kutik, who will solo on perhaps the quintessential example of German romanticism, Max Bruch's First Violin Concerto. Founder and music director Jay Fishman also will conduct a work of his own, as well as an Antonín Dvořák "Slavonic Dance" and Mozart's "Linz" Symphony. (7 p.m. Thu., Metro State University, 700 E. 7th St., St. Paul, 2 p.m. Sat., Basilica of St. Mary, 1600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., free, mnsinfonia.org)

R.H.

Kaushiki & Ambi

They say the apple does not fall far from the tree. For vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty and violinist Ambi Subramaniam, it's that and then some. She is the daughter of the illustrious Hindustani singer Ajoy Chakrabarty. He's the son of the Carnatic violin virtuoso L. Subramaniam. The Indian classical musicians, however, have both blossomed in their own way and are touring together for the first time in the U.S. Besides her honeyed vocal textures that also can be robust, Kaushiki is known for her signature gamaks, ornamented notes that are stretched melodically. She can channel Whitney Houston's crystalline pitch, Adele's rounded style and Stevie Nicks' pure contralto, all with ease. Ambi, who's well-versed in both Carnatic and Western classical styles, showcases his ease by playing the violin with vibrato and vitality. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $30-$50, axs.com)

ARTHI SUBRAMANIAM

DANCE

Candy Box Dance Festival

Longtime Twin Cities choreographer, dancer and educator Paula Mann of Time Track Productions steps onstage for the first time since 2018 at Arena Dances' Candy Box Festival. It's the eighth annual gathering of dance artists from Minnesota and beyond for featured performances, Happy Hour showings and classes. Mann will be performing in a trio she created with Leila Awadallah and Roxane Wallace. Also on the bill are works by Jess Pretty, an assistant professor of dance at the University of Minnesota with ties to the New York dance scene, and a collaborative work by Tristan Koepke and Benny Olk. A solo work in progress, "White Zinnia," by Penelope Freeh as well as showings by Amez Dance and Duniya Drum and Dance are also on the program. (Featured shows: 7:30 p.m. Thu. & Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat.; Happy Hour: 5:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls., $27; $12 Happy Hour, www.arena-dances.org)

SHEILA REGAN

'Threat'

Choreographer Yusha-Marie Sorzano, one of three female choreographers featured in TU Dances' "Three Women" concert in 2013, is back with the company for a new piece as part of "Threat." Sorzano fuses dance vocabulary from the African diaspora with Western styles in a piece that investigates notions of authority and obedience, interweaving sound bites from the likes of Malcolm X, Jamaica Kincaid, Donald Trump and Fidel Castro. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. $5-$40, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)

S.R.

THEATER

Broadway Melodies

St. Paul-based actor-singer Jen Burleigh-Bentz played all three hot mamas — Donna, Rosie and Tanya — in Broadway's "Mamma Mia!" She also has performed in five other productions of the ABBA-based musical across the country. Also a deft interpreter of the American songbook, Burleigh-Bentz delivers Broadway tunes in this intimate concert that's part of Frosted Glass Creative's Salon Series. (7 p.m. Thu., Judd Street Exchange, 101 Judd St., Marine on Saint Croix. $30. frostedglasscreative.com/salon-series).

ROHAN PRESTON

ART

Vesna Kittelson

Bosnia and Herzegovina-born, Minnesota-based artist Vesna Kittelson is the winner of the 2024 Minnesota Book Artist Award for her book "Letters to AmeriKa." Kittelson's work creates space for conversations between herself, an immigrant, and American culture. Kittelson is particularly interested in trying to understand "the meaning of democracy and [absence of] justice for immigrants," she said. (Artist talk Wed. 7-8:30 p.m., Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Suite 100, Mpls. More info at mnbookarts.org)

ALICIA ELER

'Art Is for Everybody'

Pop artist Keith Haring was best known for his social activism and art, particularly around themes of safe sex and AIDS awareness during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City. This retrospective of his life and work through more than 100 works, and rarely seen archival materials, comes to Minneapolis' Walker Art Center from The Broad art museum in Los Angeles. It also highlights Haring's 1984 residency at the Walker. The exhibition runs Sat.-Sept. 8. Opening-day program panel Sat. at 2 p.m. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$18, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)

A.E.

FAMILY

Farm Babies

Newly born, furry and cuddly animals add new life to the annual Minnesota Zoo Wells Fargo Family Farm. Added this year are special activities and demonstrations during weekends at the Pollinator Park, where guests can learn about the zoo's conservation efforts. Other weekend activities include music, farm games, goat, sheep and milking demonstrations and photos with a Clydesdale horse. (Zoo hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m, weekend activities: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through May 19, $15.95-$21.95, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, mnzoo.org)

MELISSA WALKER



