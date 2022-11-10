ANAHEIM, CALIF. — The Wild didn't score the best goal of the game, but they scored — period — and that was just the spark they needed to end their slump.

After back-to-back shutouts, the Wild finally capitalized to overwhelm the Ducks 4-1 on Wednesday at Honda Center and earn their first win on this three-game road trip.

Leading the way was Kirill Kaprizov, who converted twice on the power play after getting ejected Tuesday at Los Angeles for a cross-check to the face of the Kings' Drew Doughty. He was one of 10 Wild players to post at least a point.

Matt Dumba's first goal of the season 1 minute, 41 seconds into the third period was the tiebreaker before Kaprizov provided some insurance at 3:23 during a 5-on-3 advantage, stuffing in a give-and-go pass from Mats Zuccarello for his team-leading 10th goal. Joseph Cramarossa added to the Wild's lead, burying his first goal with the team at 11:42.

Kaprizov ended the Wild's goalless drought at 159:45 with a deflection on the power play at 16:37 of the second period only 3:13 after Anaheim went up 1-0 on Pavol Regenda's first career goal.

Matt Boldy had the shot that Kaprizov tipped in to pick up his 50th career point in his 60th NHL game and become the second fastest in Wild history to reach that mark behind only Kaprizov (54 games). Overall, the Wild went 2-for-6 and the Ducks 0-for-4. The six power plays were a major uptick from the lone look the Wild had the previous game, a 1-0 loss to the Kings on the heels of a 4-0 letdown at home to the Kraken last Thursday.

The Ducks actually had one other puck go into the Wild net, with Trevor Zegras pulling off "The Michigan," a lacrosse-style goal, early in the second period. But the Wild signaled for a video review, their first coach's challenge of the season, and the play was ruled offside to overturn the highlight-reel finish.

Filip Gustavsson ended up making 31 saves in another steady effort by the Wild backup goaltender to register his first victory of the season. John Gibson had 35 stops for Anaheim.

The trip for the Wild wraps up on Friday at Seattle.