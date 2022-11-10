Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored twice on the power play.

2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goalie made 31 saves in his first victory with the Wild.

3. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman delivered the game-winner early in the third period, his first goal of the season.

By the numbers

1 Successful coach's challenge by the Wild to overturn Trevor Zegras' "Michigan" goal.

4 Goals for the Wild after they scored none in 159 minutes, 45 seconds.

10 Wild players with at least a point.