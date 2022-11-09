LOS ANGELES — The NHL fined Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov $5,000 for a hit on Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during Tuesday's game, won by Los Angeles 1-0 at Crypto.com Arena.

He was not suspended, however, and will play tonight against the Anaheim Ducks.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement for a non-suspension infraction. The NHL Department of Player Safety termed the penalty "roughing."

Kaprizov was ejected Tuesday, getting a major and match penalty for high sticking in the second period when he got his hands and stick up taking a whack at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

Before that, the two were tangled up in a board battle that saw Kaprizov get taken down to the ice by Doughty, but the play wasn't whistled down.

"He's getting cross-checked and mauled. He's frustrated, right?" Wild coach Dean Evason said. "We're all frustrated because it's not taken care of. There's rules, and obviously we feel that there should be some more penalties called on a player of his stature who has the puck all the time. It's not happening."