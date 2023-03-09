Twenty-four hours after being frustrated by an opponent's goalie, the Wild saw one of their own stingy netminders step up big again and secure a victory.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 46 saves, and the Wild got a goal and an assist from Marcus Foligno on their way to a 4-2 victory over the Jets in Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

The victory, though, might carry a price. At 8:40 of the third period, Jets defenseman Logan Stanley collided with Kirill Kaprizov, with the 6-7, 228-pounder collapsing his weight down on the Wild star. No penalty was called, and Kaprizov's left leg appeared to bend awkwardly. He took a few moments to gather himself before rejoining play and eventually skating gingerly to the bench. He did not play the rest of the game.

Immediately after the game, Wild coach Dean Evason said he didn't have an update on Kaprizov's status. "I don't know yet," the coach told reporters in Winnipeg. "... He was able to skate off. If there's a positive, that was one of them."

Evason didn't comment on Stanley's hit on Kaprizov. "We'll evaluate and have a look at it," he said.

Fleury's big night Wednesday came a day after Filip Gustavsson posted his second consecutive shutout in a 1-0 home shootout loss to Calgary.

"Our goaltender won the hockey game for us," Evason said. "… Flower was huge for us tonight."

Freddy Gaudreau and Ryan Hartman scored second-period goals, and Mason Shaw, playing in Kaprizov's absence, added an empty-netter with 38 seconds to play as the Wild improved to 9-0-2 in an 11-game point streak.

The victory also moved the Wild into a first-place tie with Dallas atop the Central Division with 81 points, though the Stars have played one fewer game.

Winnipeg, which outshot the Wild 48-22, got goals from Stanley and Nino Niederreiter. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves.

The Wild didn't get their first shot on goal until eight minutes, 48 seconds into the game and were outshot 15-5 and out-attempted 24-9 in the first period. Fleury kept the Wild in it, denying Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor with sprawling saves on backhand attempts just outside the crease at 10:54 of the first.

"The guys helped me out blocking shots and taking rebounds away, letting me see the puck," said Fleury, who has given up five goals in his four-game winning streak. "And we got some big goals up front to get the lead."

Foligno scored his second goal in three games for a 1-0 lead at 14:14 of the first. Oskar Sundqvist sent a backhand saucer pass over a Jets defender's stick to Foligno in the high slot. Foligno blasted a shot over the right shoulder of Hellebuyck.

Shortly after Fleury made two big saves on Adam Lowry in the second, Gaudreau took a pass from Foligno and beat Hellebuyck on a short rush for a 2-0 lead at 7:06. The Jets answered 30 seconds later when Stanley put a rebound past Fleury.

The Wild quickly restored the two-goal lead at 8:31 when Hartman's shot trickled through Hellebuyck's pads to make it 3-1. Niederreiter cut the Wild lead to 3-2 at 17:15 of the second with his 20th goal of the season.

In the third, Fleury starred again when he stopped Niederreiter on a two-on-one rush with 6:45 left.

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck with 1:30 left. Shaw scored the empty-netter after a turnover by Mark Schiefele, sealing the victory built on Fleury's busy night.

"The more [shots] you get, the better you feel," Fleury said. "The more relaxed you feel. Tonight was fun."

