GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: Made 46 saves and kept the Wild in the game as they took time to find energy.

2. Marcus Foligno, Wild: Scored the Wild's first goal, assisted on Freddy Gaudreau's second-period marker and had a team-high four hits.

3. Jake Middleton, Wild: Defenseman had two assists, his first multi-point game of the season, and broke up a three-on-one rush in the first period.

BY THE NUMBERS

198:33 The Wild's franchise record streak of not allowing a goal, a run that spanned four games until Logan Stanley's second-period goal.

25-5 The Wild's advantage in blocked shots with 15 players having at least one.

10-1-3 The Wild's record in their past 14 games.

9-0-2 The Wild's record in their 11-game point streak, third longest in team history.