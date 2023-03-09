Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: The unofficial "Gordie Howe hat trick" in hockey consists of a goal, assist and a fight in the same game. The Wild had a variation on that Wednesday in terms of making news: a victory, an injury and a mystery. The victory in Winnipeg moved Minnesota into a first place tie; the injury to Kirill Kaprizov overshadowed it; and the mystery is why Wild players didn't wear rainbow warmup jerseys before Tuesday's home game — something they had planned to do as part of a Pride Night celebration.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on a number of topics, including: Ben Johnson's future with the Gophers; Lindsay Whalen's departure; the Wolves without KAT; the NFL quarterback market, and Twins story lines.

36:00: Johnson's Gophers earned a nice win Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament.

