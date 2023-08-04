Khalid El-Amin was always on the move as a high school phenom. He is, too, as a coach.

El-Amin is leaving high school basketball, exiting St. Thomas Academy to coach the Anoka-Ramsey Community College men's program.

A former Minneapolis North standout, he replaces Travis Bledsoe, who spent one season leading the Golden Rams. Bledsoe left after a 13-11 season to become an assistant women's coach at North Dakota.

"I'm excited to have Khalid join us at Anoka-Ramsey," Director of Athletics Jessica Pelzel said in a news release. "His extensive playing career, his knowledge of the game as both a player and coach and his background growing up in the Twin Cities will be a benefit to our student-athletes. We're fortunate to have Khalid as part of the Golden Ram family."

El-Amin guided St. Thomas Academy to a 23-6 record this past season and went 16-12 in 2021-22. Before taking over the Cadets, he was an assistant coach at Burnsville and Minneapolis North.

As a high school player, El-Amin led Minneapolis North to three consecutive state championships and was named the state's Mr. Basketball and a McDonald's All-American in 1997.

He went on to play at Connecticut, where he was named the Big East Rookie of the Year as a freshman before helping the Huskies win the 1999 NCAA championship as a sophomore. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls and played one season in the NBA before a stretch of international play.