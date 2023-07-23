Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Daniel Freitag, the No. 2 basketball prospect from Minnesota for the class of 2024, is going to remain in the state for his final year of high school.

The former Bloomington Jefferson sandout announced on Twitter on Sunday that he will play at Breck in 2023-24.

"After much consideration, I've decided to stay in Minnesota and attend Breck School for my senior year," the Wisconsin recruit wrote Sunday.

Asked "Football?" by one Twitter user, Freitag responded with an eyes emoji. He had previously said he was leaving open the option to play football in college.

Freitag announced in April he would transfer from Jefferson to Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif., for his senior season. That no longer appears to be the plan.

A 6-1 point guard, Freitag averaged nearly 29 points last season for the Jaguars.