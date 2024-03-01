Introduction: Host Michael Rand goes hockey-heavy in the opening segment. The Wild's 6-1 loss at Nashville, which dropped Minnesota eight points behind both the Predators and Kings in the chase for the two Wild Card spots, was very damaging. With just a week until the trade deadline, the Wild's playoff odds are not promising. Plus a college hockey snub and a huge high school hockey upset.

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand from Indianapolis, where its been a newsy week for the Vikings at the Scouting Combine. Krammer has good insights into the market for Kirk Cousins and what a potential deal to return to Minnesota might look like. And he tells us which quarterback we should pay particular attention to when it comes to the Vikings and the first round of the draft.

35:00: The Vikings say good-bye to Alexander Mattison; Caitlin Clark announces she is saying good-bye to college basketball..

