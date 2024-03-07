Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand lauds the Gophers women's basketball team for regrouping and winning its opening round game of the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center. Even though it was just a game featuring the No. 11 and No. 14 seeds, it felt important for a few reasons. The Gophers men, on the other hand, had a bad night when they could least afford it.

8:00: Star Tribune Wolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a long look at the team's late-game offensive woes. The challenge will be even more daunting now that reports have emerged that Karl-Anthony Towns is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.

35:00: All the things the Vikings need plus a tribute to Lou Nanne.

