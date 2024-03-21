Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was preparing for a key Eastern Conference game Wednesday against the Heat when a pregame media session turned to the subject of sports betting and its impact on the NBA.

Bickerstaff, a former Gophers player and Timberwolves assistant coach, revealed that last season he received threats from gamblers that he reported to the NBA. He went on to talk about the increasing tension he and players feel as sports betting becomes legal in more states and widespread nationally.

"It brings a distraction to the game that can be difficult for players, coaches, referees, everybody that's involved in it. And I think that we really have to be careful with how close we let it get to the game and the security of the people who are involved in it," said Bickerstaff, whose Cavaliers face the Timberwolves on Friday at Target Center. "A lot of times the people who are gambling like this money pays their light bill or pay their rent, and then the emotions that come from that. So I do think we're walking a very fine line and we have to be extremely careful in protecting everybody who's involved."

Bickerstaff's comments and lived experience are an example of the importance of talking about the impact of sports betting -- something covered on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast in conjunction with March being problem gambling awareness month. I had a long conversation with Susan Sheridan Tucker, executive director of the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling.

Sports betting is legal in 38 states but not in Minnesota -- though it could be soon depending on the outcome of the current legislative session.

The Cavaliers have a sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where they play their home games. Ironically, the last time the Wolves played in Cleveland center Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 after making a gesture suggesting officials were influenced by gambling interests.

"The amount of times where I'm standing up there and we may have a 10-point lead and the spread is 11 and people are yelling at me to leave the guys in so that we can cover the spread, it's ridiculous," Bickerstaff said. "But again, I understand the business side of it and the nature of the business of it. But I mean, it is something that I believe has gone too far."