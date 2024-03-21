Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand walks listeners through the Star Tribune's story on how a Timberwolves executive allegedly had his hard drive stolen by a disgruntled subordinate. Rand also gets into the Wild's damaging 6-0 loss to the Kings, which put a dent in Minnesota's playoff hopes.

8:00: A conversation with Susan Sheridan Tucker, the Executive Director of the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling. More than 250,000 Minnesotans are estimated to have a gambling problem, and March is problem gambling awareness month.

39:00: ESPN's story on Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter is another don't-miss read.

