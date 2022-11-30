Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jason Hackett, currently at KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City, is joining the KARE 11 morning crew.

He'll help lead the "Sunrise" team alongside co-anchor Alicia Lewis and meteorologist Guy Brown starting in February.

"We're incredibly excited for Jason to join the 'Sunrise' team," said news director Stacey Nogy. "He brings positive energy, a passion for news and a track record of reporting on impactful issues in the community."

Prior to his time in Oklahoma, Hackett was a reporter in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he covered a number of major stories, including the mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

"When I started in journalism more than a decade ago, KARE was the gold standard I looked to for thoughtful, impactful storytelling," said Hackett. "That tradition of excellence continues today, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it. Minneapolis is an amazing city full of diverse voices, and it's an honor to have the opportunity to lend mine to the conversation."

Hackett replaces Gia Vang, who left "KARE 11 News Sunrise" this past summer for a job in San Francisco.