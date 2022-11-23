Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Colleen Lindstrom is departing "The Colleen and Bradley Show." Her last regular shift on the MyTalk 107.1 radio show will be Dec. 9.

Lindstrom posted the news on social media earlier this week.

"There is no drama here. It is just time," she wrote on Twitter. "As a mother, wife, daughter, and a sister, my family needs me in a way that no longer aligns with my radio schedule."

Lindstrom said that she'll be popping up as a fill-in from time to time. The show, which airs weekdays from noon to 3 p.m., celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year.

Bradley Traynor will remain on the program. Dan Seeman, vice president and regional manager for Hubbard Radio, which owns MyTalk, said he expects a new co-host will be selected before Lindstrom's departure.