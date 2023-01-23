January 2022: Top 10 Warmest and Wettest on Record

"MPCA, DNR: Minnesota's lake ice season decreased by up to 14 days due to climate change"

"Climate change is chipping away at Minnesota's winter ice, according to new data released today by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR). On average, the state has lost 10 to 14 days of lake ice over the past 50 years, with some popular, iconic lakes losing almost three weeks of ice — impacting lake and fish health, outdoor sports enthusiasts, and business owners. Since 1967, ice-in dates have been about nine days later on average, while ice-out dates have been about four to five days earlier. That means two weeks of lost ice coverage for ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and other winter activities on Minnesota lakes. Each year, Minnesotans and visitors spend millions of dollars on winter recreation and a shortened lake ice season threatens the revenue of businesses that support these cold-weather traditions. "Shorter lake ice seasons, caused by climate change, are threatening some of Minnesota's most cherished traditions," said MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler. "We must take bold action to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change — for the sake of our lakes, our economy, and to save winters as we know them in our state."

Twin Cities January Summary

The first 21 days of January have been very warm and snowy. The average temperature is nearly +8F above average, which is good enough for the 7th warmest start to any January on record. We've also seen nearly 19" of snow, which is nearly 12" above average and good enough for the 7th snowiest start to any January on record.

7th Wettest January on Record

The Twin Cities has also seen more than 2" of liquid this January, which is the 7th wettest on record so far.

Snow Depth

As of Saturday, January 21st, the MSP Airport recorded 11" of snow on the ground. Interestingly, this tied for the 14th greatest snow depth on record for January 21st!

January Snowfall

Here's how much snow has fallen across the region so far this month. More than a foot of snow has fallen from Sioux Falls, to the Twin Cities and St. Cloud, which is nearly +10.0" above average! The MSP Airport has seen nearly 19" of snow this month, which is the 7th snowiest start to any January on record (through January 21st).

Seasonal Snowfall

Taking a look at snowfall since July 1st, many locations have seen above average amounts so far this season, but folks from near Sioux Falls to the Twin Cities and towards Duluth are nearly 20" to 30" above average through January 21st. 52.5" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which is the 4th snowiest start to any season on record.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Monday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Monday, January 23rd shows well above average temperatures with a high approaching the freezing mark by the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy with winds picking up out of the northwest in the afternoon.

Weather Outlook on Monday

Temps across the region on Monday will warm into the 20s and 30s across much of the region, which will be nearly +5F to +15F above average. There will also be a chance of a few light snow showers with a light coating possible here and there.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook through the day Monday shows temps starting in the mid teens with highs warming into the lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds will increase through the day as a weak storm system moves through with a potential of light snow flurries later.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps on Monday will be in the single digits in the morning with readings warming to the low/mid 20s in the afternoon.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions will remain active across the US over the next several days. A few storm systems will develop in the Southern US and lift northeast with areas of showers and storms across the Southern US with areas of snow farther north.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows fairly mild temps through midweek. The warmest day will be on Monday with a high around 32F. Temps will gradually cool into the low/mid 20s as we approach the end of next week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

Quiet weather lingers through the early part of the week with fairly mild temps. There could be a few flakes and flurries midweek with gradually cooler temps late week and into the weekend.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows fairly mild weather in place through the mid week before cooler temps start filtering in through the 2nd half of next week. The last few days of January could be much colder with overnight lows dipping into the subzero range.

850mb Temperature Anomaly

The 850mb temperature anomaly through next weekend shows bouts of milder weather sticking around for some in the Midwest through the first half of the week. However, much colder weather funnels in as we approach the end of the month.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across much Midwest and West Coast by the end of the month and into early February. Warmer than average temperatures will be in place across the Southeastern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the nation and once again across the Western US.

January 2022: Top 10 Warmest and Wettest on Record

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

A report released by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Department of Natural resources (DNR) last winter, suggested that Minnesota has lost around 10 to 14 days of lake ice over the last 5 decades. On average, the ice-in dates are occurring 9 days later and ice-out dates are occurring 4 to 5 days earlier. The end result is nearly 2 weeks less of ice coverage for outdoor recreation, including ice fishing.

Talk to any ice angler and this year has been tough. A combination of continued warmer than normal temperatures, well above average precipitation (including rain) and piles of snow have caused erratic, slushy and somewhat unsafe ice conditions across the southern half of the state. Reports are better the farther north you go. Be safe!

A pastel gray skies hovers overhead again today with areas of freezing fog lifting by mid morning. PM flakes and flurries are possible with a northwest breeze, which may help to mix out some of the low hanging haze. Light snow arrives late week with tumbling temps into the weekend.

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Gray. A few flakes. Winds: W 10-15. High: 32.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: W 5-15. Low: 17.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray flurry. Winds: SSE 5. High: 28.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a light snow coating. Winds: NNE 10-15. Wake-up: 20. High: 29.

THURSDAY: A peek or two of sunshine. Winds: WSW 7-12. Wake-up: 15. High: 22.

FRIDAY: AM snow dusting. Blustery PM. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 13. High: 28.

SATURDAY: More clouds. Chilly winds. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 8. High: 18.

SUNDAY: Colder. Chance of snow. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 0. High: 7.

This Day in Weather History

January 23rd

1963: A record low of -31 is set at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 23rd

Average High: 23F (Record: 53F set in 1942)

Average Low: 8F (Record: -34F set in 1886)

Record Rainfall: 0.85" set in 1875

Record Snowfall: 5.7" set in 1949

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 23rd

Sunrise: 7:41am

Sunset: 5:08pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 26 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 12 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 39 minutes

Moon Phase for January 23rd at Midnight

2.4 Days Since New Moon

National High Temps on Monday

Temperatures across the nation on Monday will be a little cooler across the nation, especially across the Southern and Western US. Meanwhile, folks in the Midwest and the Eastern US will be warmer than average.

National Weather Outlook Monday

The weather outlook for Monday shows an area of disturbed weather in the Northeast with areas of rain and snow. Another area of low pressure will develop in the Southern US, where showers and storms will be found in Texas and areas of now through the Rockies.

National Weather Outlook

An area of low pressure will move through The Eastern US through early next week with heavy rains along the coast and heavier snow inland. Another storm system will develop midweek with strong to severe storms along the Gulf Coast.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavy precipitation across the Gulf Coast States and into the Eastern US. Things will be a little drier in California for a change.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be found across much of the high elevations in the Western US. There will also be decent snowfall potential in the across parts of the Central US into the Northeastern US.

Climate Stories

"California's power outages are a life-and-death issue"

"The terms atmospheric river and bomb cyclone were not in my vocabulary until recently. During the first two weeks of 2023, however, the San Francisco Bay Area was deluged with a series of storms. I am a disabled person who depends on power to live. When I came home after four weeks in the ICU last summer, I was tethered to a feeding machine that pumps food into my stomach, as well as to a ventilator that's attached to a hole in my throat, among numerous other devices. The stakes for potential harm during a power outage have exponentially increased. My anxiety, vulnerability and fear are real. Jan. 3, 2023, 10:44 p.m.: Texted my caregivers on what to do if a power outage happens while I am in bed tomorrow night. Air mattress will deflate, and I will immediately need to be transferred into my wheelchair. I will need to use my backup electric batteries for medical devices such as my suction machine, since I need to suction hourly every day."

"REDDIT POST SPARKS CONVERSATION ABOUT AFFORDABLE WAYS TO STAY WARM IN YOUR HOME: 'MAYBE I'LL JUST HAVE TO SUFFER'"

For residents facing unusually low temperatures, the internet is full of helpful advice on how to stay warm during a freeze. When one Reddit user posted in the r/Frugal subreddit in December, she was worried that dropping temperatures would soon make life in a mobile home unbearable. The Redditor is one of many dealing with colder weather than they're used to, as much of America has recently been chilled by changes in the polar vortex. This has left some people scrambling to find ways to stay warm in poorly insulated or unheated homes, just like the original poster's mobile home.

"A Hotter Planet Takes Another Toll on Human Health"

"Shortly after the New Year, the Washington Post ran a story with a headline that would have seemed inexplicable, even runic, to most readers just a few years ago: "The world's torrid future is etched in the crippled kidneys of Nepali workers." But we're growing used to the idea that the climate crisis, in Naomi Klein's phrase, "changes everything," so why not the internal organs of Nepalis? Remarkable reporting by Gerry Shih tells a series of unbearably poignant tales: young Nepali men, struggling to earn a living in their impoverished homeland, head to the Gulf states to do construction work in the searing heat, some without access to sufficient water, some until they collapse. (Other reporting also shows that some Nepalis who work abroad resort to the black market for a transplant that might keep them—and the families that depend on the money they earn—alive.) The piece ends with a man coming back to the care of his sister, who donates her own kidney to save him. The costs of the medical procedures require that he sell his half-built house, and that he give up his life's dream, which was to get married."

