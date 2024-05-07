With all due apologies to Goldilocks, we appear to be experiencing a "Goldilocks Spring." That's right. Not too cold. Not too hot. Not too slushy. Not too severe. Just right. With enough rain to lift most of Minnesota out of a nearly three-year drought. Without serious river flooding or tornadoes. We threaded the needle.

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, Minnesota has yet to experience any severe weather so far this spring. No damaging winds, hail or twisters. Wisconsin reports three tornadoes and 15 damaging hail events near Madison. My theory: It's the Timberwolves.

After a drippy Tuesday, skies dry out a little Wednesday with some sunshine and highs near 70. A dry sky lingers into midday Friday with soggy weather staying south of Minnesota, but watch for a late-day thundershower, especially over Wisconsin.

I think I have this weather thing figured out. Rain on weekdays and sunshine on the weekends. Models suggest upper 60s on Saturday and mid-70s Sunday, with enough sun for a respectable sunburn. Thank you, Goldilocks.