As Oklahoma deals with severe weather with the potential for tornadoes, it's probably a good time to remind readers that the Twin Cities area is not immune from large, destructive tornadoes.

Monday marked the 59th anniversary of the May 6, 1965, outbreak that spawned four violent EF4 tornadoes. Fridley was hit by two separate EF4s just minutes apart. There was no radar, but WCCO Radio saved countless lives by broadcasting eyewitness reports from listeners who were tracking tornadoes out their windows.

I do worry about apathy or "tornado amnesia": "It can't happen here — I live in a suburb!" It has happened and, statistically, it will happen again. Everyone needs a plan.

The atmosphere over Minnesota has been too cool, dry and stable for severe storm outbreaks so far this spring, but a band of heavy showers and thunderstorms will slow traffic and clog downspouts into midday Tuesday. The next chance of thunder: late Friday. Perhaps I'm living for the weekend, but right now I see sunshine, maybe mid-70s by Sunday.