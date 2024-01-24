Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Eight Twin Cities area chefs and restaurants are semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Foundation awards.

The high-profile culinary awards, widely viewed as the industry's highest honors, recognize and celebrate excellence in restaurants and food media.

The restaurant awards fall into 10 national categories and 12 regional categories. This year, several representatives are getting nods in national categories:

In Outstanding Chef category: Daniel Del Prado for Porzana, Minneapolis

Best New Restaurant: Oro by Nixta, Minneapolis

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Marc Heu of Marc Heu, St. Paul

Outstanding bar: Meteor, Minneapolis

In the Best Chef Midwest category, four chefs are being recognized, Ann Ahmed for Kahluna, Minneapolis; Christina Nguyen for Hai Hai, Minneapolis; Karyn Tomlinson for Myriel, St. Paul; Lisa Carlson and Carrie Summer of Chef Shack, Bay City, Wis.

The award recognizes "chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community." The category encompasses Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The list will be trimmed further in April, when the James Beard Foundation releases its list of nominees. Last year was the first time in two decades that no Minnesota chefs were recognized in the final list in the Best Chef Midwest category. But in 2022, Owamni by the Sioux Chef brought home the national win for Best New Restaurant.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards are often described as the Oscars of the food world. The 2024 awards ceremony will take place in Chicago on June 10.

For a complete list of the semifinalists, go to jamesbeard.org.

This is a developing story.