Host Michael Rand pauses to note the Timberwolves' 50th victory of the season Wednesday and what that means in the context of their franchise history. It's just the fifth time they've reached that mark. This is already going to be the second-best season in team history. Can it be No. 1? Plus some optimism as the Twins start the year.

10:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand fresh from the owners meetings in Orlando, where he gained valuable insights from head coach Kevin O'Connell into the process the Vikings will use to evaluate quarterbacks leading up to the draft.

35:00: Transfer portal news for the Gophers men's basketball team and a big opportunity for the Gophers men's hockey team.

