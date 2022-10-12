Brett Favre broke his silence — well, sort of — in connection to the Mississippi welfare scandal that has ensnared the former Packers and Vikings quarterback.

On Tuesday, Favre released a lengthy statement to Fox News Digital, the upshot of which was to blame the messengers instead of taking ownership for his actions.

"I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in the statement. "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight."

Releasing a statement to one specific outlet, while not taking questions, is a pretty convenient way to do that — something I talked about on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast.

Let's just call it Favre's version of the truth about what he knew and how he was involved in the allocation of $5 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds that went toward an athletic facility at Southern Miss — Favre's alma mater, and the school at which his daughter plays volleyball.

"No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me," Favre said in the statement. He also said: "I was told that the legal work to ensure that these funds could be accepted by the university was done by State attorneys and State employees."

That leads to my favorite two paragraphs in ESPN's story.

Mississippi auditor Shad White, who has investigated the case, disagreed with Favre's recounting of events.

"Obviously, Mr. Favre knew that he was being paid in government funds, based on the texts," White told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "He knew that those funds were coming from the Department of Human Services. He's obviously acknowledged that he needed to repay those funds, too."

The texts referenced emerged in a civil lawsuit, in which Favre wrote to Nancy New — who has since pleaded guilty to criminal charges — "If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?"

Favre, it should be noted, is not facing criminal charges at this point. He is getting hammered, and rightfully so, in the court of public opinion.

Hence, one supposes, the desire to put out a statement — even if it contradicts a lot of what we know is the truth.

When you're not ready to blame yourself, you an always blame the media.