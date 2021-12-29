Authorities on Wednesday released the identity of a man who was allegedly shot to death by a 15-year-old boy this week in Minneapolis.

Leroy L. Morris, 34, who has no permanent address, died after he was shot in the torso late Monday morning, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

His alleged killer was booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of murder, police said. No charges have been announced.

Officers found Morris dead after responding to a report that a person had been shot in the 3700 block of S. Park Avenue, police said. He apparently was killed in what officers said was a domestic situation, police said.

His death was the 96th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021, according to the Star Tribune's database.

Minneapolis had a record 97 homicides in 1995 when "Murderapolis" became a national label for the city. In 2020, Minneapolis had 85 homicides. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic and the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, the city recorded a total of 48 homicides.