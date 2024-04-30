The Lakeville teachers union has filed an intent to strike, setting the stage for the potential shutdown of one of the state's largest school districts.

Union officials said the earliest teachers can walk out is May 10. Late last week, 98% of the union's 762 members voted to authorize a strike.

The biggest sticking points in negotiations, union and district officials say, are over wage increases and contract language that would allow administrators to reassign up to 15 teachers per year without their input.

"We don't take the decision to strike lightly," union President Carrie Popp said. "Our teachers love our students, our schools and our community, and because of that, we're fighting for what's best for our future. The district needs to come to the table with a fair offer, without language that would allow them to transfer teachers at will."

District and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement in February that would have increased teacher salaries by 1% this school year and 5% for the 2024-25 academic year. The contract would have also raised pay for prep time and included the transfer language educators say would "overwrite the collaborative process the district has used for decades" that allows teachers to weigh in on their reassignment.

Teachers rejected that contract. If they picket in May, it would be the first teachers strike in the Lakeville district, union officials say, which enrolls just over 12,000 students.

A bargaining session is scheduled for May 6. Union leaders are holding a rally ahead of Tuesday's school board meeting at the Lakeville Area Schools building, 17630 Juniper Path, at 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.