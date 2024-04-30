Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters set up a new tent encampment Monday at the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus, as students at the U and nationally entered a second-straight week of demonstrations.

About 400 students and others began the demonstration by marching from Coffman Memorial Union to a new encampment site on the grass south of Northrop auditorium. Their chants at times targeted the U's Interim President Jeff Ettinger.

"Ettinger, you will see, Palestine will be free," and "Not a conflict, not a war, genocide no more," were a couple of the chants.

More than a dozen tents were set up on the grass, and some organizers handed out "Free Palestine" hoodies. A coalition of student groups announced the rallies Monday on social media, posting a flyer stating that "the time for escalation has come."

The university issued an alert that it would close 12 buildings on Monday along Northrop Mall and the East Bank area of campus because of the protests. Other buildings limited access to those with a university ID badge. The decision to close the buildings was in order to "ensure the safety of those who work and study on our campus," according to a universitywide message from Executive Vice President and Provost Rachel Croson, Vice President for Human Resources Ken Horstman and Vice President for Student Affairs Calvin Phillips.

Earlier in the day, Ettinger's office offered to meet with leaders of several student groups "with different perspectives and concerns" on the Israel-Hamas war, according to a university spokesman. No meetings had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

U senior Donia Abu Ammo, a member of Students for Justice in Palestine, said the groups are calling for the university to divest from companies that support Israel, to discontinue its study abroad options in Israel, and to generally do more to support Muslim students.

Abu Ammo, who is Palestinian, said she doesn't feel supported by the university. However, she believes the growing number of universities with protesters camping in visible places will lead to changes.

"What is happening right now is the closest I have ever felt to freedom and liberation in Palestine, and this university cannot ignore us any more," Abu Ammo said.

In a Friday news conference held by Minnesota Hillel and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota, some Jewish students said they have been unnerved by messages they've heard at protests or on social media. Some said they've been blamed for the violence in Gaza and they called on U leaders to do more to help them feel safe on campus.

"So many Jewish students on this campus felt the need to fly under the radar over the last six months, often hiding any outward signs of this identity," said Ethan Fine, a senior at the U.

He added that he's concerned about the university "not taking action until it is too late, whatever that may be."

Last week, university police arrested nine people, saying their tents violated a U policy on encampments and state trespassing law. The group included seven current and former students, a staff member and a "community member," according to a statement from the U.

Protests are happening on college campuses across the nation as pro-Palestinian students call on campus leaders to "divest" from companies that support Israel and meet other demands. The Associated Press reported that nearly 900 people have been arrested at demonstrations across the United States since April 18.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Navratil contributed to this story.