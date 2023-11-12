Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Hope Adebayo barged through the middle for an 11-yard touchdown and a 20-14 overtime win for St. Thomas over host San Diego on Saturday.

After the Toreros missed a 28-yard field goal on their overtime possession, the Tommies went to Adebayo three straight times, with the running back breaking two tackles on his final rush to the end zone.

San Diego had a 50-yard field-goal attempt fall short after it was partially blocked in the final seconds of regulation.

Adebayo also had a 37-yard touchdown run to give the Tommies a 14-7 lead at halftime. San Diego tied the game early in the fourth quarter on Isaiah Williams' 3-yard rushing TD.

South Dakota 14, North Dakota 10: Keyondre Jones and Charles Pierre Jr. ran for touchdowns in the second half and South Dakota's defense kept visiting North Dakota in check. The Coyotes, ranked sixth in the FCS Coaches Poll, held the No. 12 Fighting Hawks to a field goal after Red Wilson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

North Dakota State 34, Southern Illinois 10: The host Bison outscored the Salukis 21-0 in the second half to pull away for the victory.

South Dakota State 34, Youngstown State 0: The Jackrabbits clinched a share of the Missouri Valley title with the victory over the host Penguins. The victory was the 24th consecutive for the Jackrabbits. Mark Gronowski passed for 295 yards and three TDs and Isaiah Davis rushed for 130 yards and a TD.

Division III

Bethel 31, Gustavus 7: Aaron Ellingson rushed for 224 yards and three TDs as the host Royals earned the MIAC's automatic berth in the Div. III playoffs with the victory over the visiting Gusties.

Ellingson scored on runs of 76 and 17 yards in the first quarter as the Royals opened a 17-0 lead. Ellingson capped the scoring with a 14-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

The Royals forced five Gustavus turnovers.

Minn.-Morris 42, Northwestern (St. Paul) 39: Juan Garza's interception with seven seconds remaining helped the host Cougars hold on for the victory and the UMAC's automatic berth in the Div. III playoffs. Alex Happ's 42-yard field goal with 4 1/2 minutes remaining gave the Cougars the lead. The Eagles drove to a first down at the Cougars' 10-yard line before the interception.

Izayah Boss rushed for 172 yards and two TDs for the Cougars.

Carleton 41, Augsburg 25: Jack Curtis threw for 260 yards and three TDs and Oryon Hamlin rushed for 100 yards and a TD to lead the Knights past the host Auggies.

Macalester 40, St. Scholastica 20: Michael Nadeau threw for 409 yards and four TDs to fuel the Scots victory over the visiting Saints.

St. John's 48, Concordia (Moor.) 21: Aaron Syverson threw for 441 yards and five TDs to lead the Johnnies, ranked No. 20 in Div. III, to the victory over the host Cobbers.

St. Olaf 28, Hamline 7: Jordan Embry rushed for 169 yards and two TDs to lead the Oles past the host Pipers.

Division II

Augustana 38, Bemidji Sate 19: Jarod Epperson rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass to lead Augustana over Bemidji State on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The victory gave the Vikings, ranked No. 14 in Div. II, the NSIC title. The Vikings went into Saturday in a three-way tie with Bemidji State and Minnesota State Mankato.

JayVian Farr returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown with 2 minutes, 48 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Vikings.

Casey Bauman threw two TD passes and ran for a TD for the Vikings.

Brandon Alt threw for 356 yards and three TDs to lead the No. 9-ranked Beavers, who outgained the Vikings, 429-294.

Minn. Duluth 33, MSU Mankato 21: Kyle Walljasper passed for 210 yards and two TDs and rushed for 79 yards and a TD to lead the Bulldogs past the host Mavericks. Hayden Ekern threw for 232 yards and a TD and rushed for two TDs for the Mavericks, who are ranked No. 10 in Div. II.

MSU Moorhead 35, Mary 7: Jack Strand threw for 290 yards and two TDs as the Dragons held off the Marauders.

SW Minnesota State 28, Sioux Falls 10: Donald Austin rushed for 184 yards and three TDs as the host Mustangs ended a nine-game losing streak.

Wayne State 56, Concordia (St. Paul) 21: Nick Bohn passed for 319 yards and two TDs and ran for two TDs and Dawson Forgy rushed for three TDs to pace the Wildcats past the host Golden Bears.

Winona State 13, Minot State 7: Quentin Pringle rushed for 65 yards and a TD and Jacob Scott kicked two field goals to help the host Warriors outlast the Beavers.